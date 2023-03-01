© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Narrow Paths Of The Rich And Poor.
Proverbs 28:6 (NIV).
6) Better the poor whose walk is blameless
than the rich whose ways are perverse.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Poor is a common Narrow Path with many everyday survival issues.
Rich is a rare Narrow Path with many distractions, temptations, and pitfalls.
Rich and poor have this in common:
The Lord is the Maker of them all.
Proverbs 22:2 (NIV).
