⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(2 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th, 44th mechanised brigades, and 95th Air Assault Brigade near Terni (Donetsk People's Republic) and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up 45 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, and one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front lines and with support of artillery repelled three attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th Mechanised Brigade near Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 270 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one U.S.-made M119 howitzer.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd Mechanised Brigade and 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Kleshcheyevka and Krasnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled near Belogorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, and 17 motor vehicles.

In the course of counterbattery warfare, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, one Msta-B howitzer, one D-20 howitzer, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, one D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS combat vehicle were neutralised. In addition, four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by aviation inflicted losses on units of the AFU 58th Mechanised Brigade and 127th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 100 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and two D-30 howitzers.

▫️In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade, and 82nd Air Assault Brigade near Rabotino, Nesteryanka, and Verbovoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, three armoured fighting vehicles, two pickup trucks, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the AFU 38th Marines Brigade suffered losses. The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 artillery system, and two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one ammunition depot of the AFU 110th Mechanised Brigade, as well as engaged manpower and hardware in 102 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units intercepted two Olkha MLRS projectiles over the past 24 hours.

In addition, 40 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down during the day near Berestovoye (Kharkov region), Novoselovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Novaya Mayachka (Kherson region), Semenovka, and Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).

📊 In total, 568 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 11,620 unmanned aerial vehicles, 457 air defence missile systems, 14,888 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,215 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,946 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,156 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.