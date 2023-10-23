BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

France has ammunition for only 1 week of war
Bulgarianinsider
Bulgarianinsider
92 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 10/23/2023

LCI presenter Eric Brunner: "Now we have to talk about something absolutely incredible. A high-ranking NATO officer made a statement and, in fact, said that it is over, we are empty, we no longer have weapons. And here we are, this international force that makes you tremble with fear, NATO, officially announces to you, Mr. Putin, that we no longer have weapons, that our arsenals are empty and that we will have to seriously stimulate American, French, British industry, etc., because we no longer have enough tanks for warfare. Colonel Michel Guo said here that our French army is pathetic. We have enough equipment in France to last only a week in a conventional war.

Keywords
warfrancenatoammunitiontanks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy