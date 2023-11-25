The Enemy Won't Get Through - Destroy AFU uncrewed Surface Vehicles and High-Speed Landing Boats

The enemy won't get through

Footage of the Black Sea Fleet's Su-30SM and Su-24M aircraft carrying out combat tasks off the coast of Crimea.

The pilots' task is to detect and destroy AFU uncrewed surface vehicles and high-speed landing boats.

Aircraft from the duty force destroyed detected targets with air cannons or aerial bombs.

Russian aviation is also effectively working against unmanned aerial vehicles, with which the enemy is trying to attack the peninsula's infrastructure. The Black Sea pilots have already shot down dozens of Ukrainian UAVs over the Black Sea.