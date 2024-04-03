❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan - Whole Lot of Shakin' Goin' On - part 2

❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured. There was a tsunami threat in southern Japan.

This morning, local time, an earthquake occurred in Taiwan. The strongest shock had an amplitude of 7.7 points. That is, slightly less than the earthquake in Turkey a year ago (7.8 points).

But look how different the results are (images shown).

This is what it means to build BY THE RULES in a seismically active zone. Buildings, having lost their support in places, tilt quite strongly, but do not lose the integrity of their structure and therefore do not bury people under their rubble.

In Turkey, most of the residents died because local builders built many buildings without complying with the standards for seismically active regions.

BREAKING! An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred near Taiwan, with a tsunami threat declared for the Japanese southern islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

Additionally, less than 15 minutes later, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck near Taiwan, as reported by Japanese meteorologists.

Meanwhile, Western media report power outages in some areas of Taipei.