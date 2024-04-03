BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan - Whole Lot of Shakin' Goin' On - part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
125 views • 04/03/2024

❗️Several earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 7.2–7.5 occurred off the east coast of Taiwan.

According to preliminary information, one person was killed and more than 50 were injured. There was a tsunami threat in southern Japan.

This morning, local time, an earthquake occurred in Taiwan. The strongest shock had an amplitude of 7.7 points. That is, slightly less than the earthquake in Turkey a year ago (7.8 points).
But look how different the results are (images shown).
This is what it means to build BY THE RULES in a seismically active zone. Buildings, having lost their support in places, tilt quite strongly, but do not lose the integrity of their structure and therefore do not bury people under their rubble.
In Turkey, most of the residents died because local builders built many buildings without complying with the standards for seismically active regions.

adding...

 BREAKING! An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 has occurred near Taiwan, with a tsunami threat declared for the Japanese southern islands of Okinawa and Miyako.

Additionally, less than 15 minutes later, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 struck near Taiwan, as reported by Japanese meteorologists. 

Meanwhile, Western media report power outages in some areas of Taipei.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy