USAID - A Subversive Global Government

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
USAID is a terrorist organization, accused of foreign intervention, child trafficking, corruption, and violations of humanity, as well as aid to terrorism, and exposure of freedom fighters. Described as "Murder Inc.", a reference to the infamous mob label for organized crime syndicates, highlighting allegations that USAID has been involved in deadly activities abroad.