Trump’s Reiterates Ultimatum: Egypt & Jordan WILL Accept Palestinian Refugees - despite their refusals

Trump’s Reiterates Ultimatum Egypt and Jordan WILL Accept Palestinian Refugees.
Trump reiterated that Egypt and Jordan will take in refugees from Gaza, despite their public refusals.
When pressed, he added, “They’re gonna do it. Ok? We do a lot for them, and they’re gonna do it.”
Sounds a bit like a threat, no?