BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WE ARE BEING PLAYED. AI LANGUAGE MODELS MAKING CONTENT?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 02/22/2024

USING AI LANGUAGE MODELS TO MAKE IMFLAMATORY CONTENT AND NARRATIVE DRIVE NOW, ARE WE?

These guys are soaking up energy, time and resources... so there's nothing to build anything with but them... THATS WHAT THEY THINK ABOUT US. THATS HOW MUCH THEY REALLY WANNA SAVE SOMEONE! THIS WHOLE THING WAS PREDICATED ON THIS WORKING!

Seriously? Now we have content creators just using their AI Language models to create sensitive content? We re THAT predictable? And it's THAT important to maxhing gun fire videos at people at such a rapid pace, they can't even stop and think... This is intentional and I believe it's happening .. to you, to me and the rest of us who are just trying to figr out what's going on. We need to drop these bums and start talking to each other. Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
fake newssurvivepreparepropoganda
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy