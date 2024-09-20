Mike Adams Sermon 054 - The two areas of BLINDNESS among many Christians: Failure to see GOD's presence, and failure to see EVIL

To learn more, visit: https://abundance.church/









- Spiritual Blindness and Its Implications (0:00)

- The Consequences of Seeing Only Evil (2:33)

- The Consequences of Seeing Only Goodness (4:19)

- The Role of Love and Boundaries (6:56)

- The Challenge of Helping Those with Demonic Influence (12:19)

- Recognizing God's Miracles in Daily Life (18:09)

- The Deception of Satan and the Importance of Discernment (27:17)

- The Role of God's Medicine in Healing (28:59)

- The Importance of Recognizing God's Presence in Daily Life (34:44)









