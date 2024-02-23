© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patrick Bet-David podcast | "Scary Technology" - Sam Altman Reveals Next Level Advanced AI Shocking The World.
Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana discuss Sam Altman's OpenAI releasing Sora, and the affect artificial intelligence will have on the 2024 election.
WATCH THE FULL EPISODE: https://bit.ly/3T4cBnD