NEW SERIES Promo From Resistance Chicks! Healing For the Fractured Soul! SHARE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
NEW SERIES Tuesdays 8:00pm EST Who are you really? Oftentimes, trauma and abuse can lead to more than just hurt feelings or a broken heart, but personality splits. Our minds can fracture into pieces that only our Creator can heal, but put back together!
Join us as we embark on a 9 week journey to discover who God made us to be.
coping mechanisms, broken heart syndrome, deliverance, inner healing, counseling, self help, fractured mind, split personalities, mpd, DID, PSTD