Flying Cars are real & they’re coming from Slovakia

341 views • 4 months ago

🟠It’s lightweight, with a kerb weight of just 800 kg – including a full fuel tank and all standard equipment.

🟠The vehicle transforms from car to aircraft in just 80 seconds;

🇸🇰Slovakia-based developer Klein Vision has unveiled the AirCar 2, a futuristic flying car that could revolutionize how people travel.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.