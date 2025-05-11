BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Flying Cars are real & they’re coming from Slovakia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
341 views • 4 months ago

Flying cars are real – and they’re coming from Slovakia

🇸🇰Slovakia-based developer Klein Vision has unveiled the AirCar 2, a futuristic flying car that could revolutionize how people travel.

🟠The vehicle transforms from car to aircraft in just 80 seconds;

🟠Top flight speed: 250 km/h (155 mph) with max range of 1,000 km; (621 miles)

🟠It has three engine power options: 280 brake-horsepower (bhp), 320 bhp, and 340 bhp.

🟠It’s lightweight, with a kerb weight of just 800 kg – including a full fuel tank and all standard equipment.

🟠Dimensions in car mode: 5.8 m long, 2 m wide, 1.8 m tall.

