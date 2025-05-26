Morning Manna - May 26, 2025 - Proverbs 1:8-12 - Hear the Instruction of Your Father

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this special Memorial Day edition of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore Proverbs 1:8–12, highlighting God’s divine blueprint for family, wisdom, and obedience. The lesson emphasizes the parental roles of instruction and discipline, the visual imagery of wisdom as a crown and chain, and the dangers of succumbing to the enticement of sinners. The conversation also honors generational wisdom, the spiritual authority of godly parents, and the responsibility to resist temptation. Through memorable stories, cultural commentary, and biblical truth, the episode encourages believers to wear their crown of wisdom boldly and walk like royalty.
