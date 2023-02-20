© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p28ve1r2a78
2/19/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP spy balloon incident will bring to light those traitors in the U.S. to a large extent and will have a greater impact on the U.S. than Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. The incident has forced many pro-CCP factions in the U.S. to change their tune, and will benefit the New Federal State of China’s mission to take down the CCP.
#CCPSpyBalloon #UStraitor #NFSC #Soros #Kissinger #GoldmanSachs #Morgan #Rockefeller
2/19/2023 文贵直播：中共间谍气球事件会在很大程度上让卖美贼曝光。 它给美国带来的影响要比日本偷袭珍珠港严重得多。气球事件让美国亲共派不得不出来表态，会帮助新中国联邦的灭共事业。
#中共间谍气球 #卖美贼 #新中国联邦 #索罗斯 #基辛格 #高盛 #摩根 #洛克菲勒