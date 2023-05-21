The Thick Darkness-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-MAY 21 2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Reason God Put Us Here Is to Have Communion with Him. Our Relationship with God is Built on Who We Are with God and What He is to Us. God Dwells in the Thick Darkness When We Feel Lost and Alone. There is No Need to Hide or Run But to Walk with Him. Analogy Using the Gardens of Eden and Gethsemane.