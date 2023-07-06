Crash Compilation - Vaxxidents are 'Medical Emergencies' to cover up vaccine related accidents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Jim Crenshaw
July 6, 2023
U.S. Traffic deaths are at a record high starting in 2021. Odd that the this started occurring once millions of people were given a fake vaccine that turned out to be a bio weapon.
Source: Pirate Pete: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/1lJaePdMTd5C/
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/cE3zhM5AHzjF/