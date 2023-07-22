Aerial Artistry - Lightning 2023-07-22

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mother nature lit up our lives on Saturday night (for the second night in a row)... this video was not edited but is just a steady stream of amazing lightning consistently flowing. This view is looking NorthEast from the North side of Lac La Nonne.
Message us on Facebook or sign up on our website to request a full video of your next adventure... www.AerialArtistry.CA
Facebook: @AerialArtistryCA
Instagram: @AerialArtistryCA
Rumble: @AerialArtistryCA
Brighteon: AerialArtistryCA
YouTube: @AerialArtistryCA
Pinterest: @AerialArtistryCA
LinkedIn: AerialArtistryCA
Music I Use: Bensound.com/free-music-for-videos
License code: J5JV7KFQVTK2P72J