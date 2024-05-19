BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shocker. Former DEI manager for Facebook & Nike is going to prison for big time theft
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
214 views • 12 months ago

BREAKING: Former DEI manager for Facebook and Nike sentenced to over 5 years in prison for stealing over $5 *million* from the two companies. Shocker.


Diversity manager Barbara Furlow-Smiles has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud after she utilized "a scheme involving fraudulent vendors, fake invoices, and cash kickbacks."


After getting fired from Facebook where she stole $4.9M, the DEI manager went to Nike and did the same thing.


Furlow-Smiles would pay her friends by linking PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts to Facebook credit cards for "services" that never got delivered.


After she paid the friends, the money would get kickbacked to her.


She then used the money to "fund a luxury lifestyle in California, Georgia and Oregon."



https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1791918821055599098




Keywords
facebooknikejailtimedei
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy