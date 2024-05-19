Shocker. Former DEI manager for Facebook & Nike is going to prison for big time theft

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
BREAKING: Former DEI manager for Facebook and Nike sentenced to over 5 years in prison for stealing over $5 *million* from the two companies. Shocker.
Diversity manager Barbara Furlow-Smiles has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud after she utilized "a scheme involving fraudulent vendors, fake invoices, and cash kickbacks."
After getting fired from Facebook where she stole $4.9M, the DEI manager went to Nike and did the same thing.
Furlow-Smiles would pay her friends by linking PayPal, Venmo and Cash App accounts to Facebook credit cards for "services" that never got delivered.
After she paid the friends, the money would get kickbacked to her.
She then used the money to "fund a luxury lifestyle in California, Georgia and Oregon."
https://x.com/CollinRugg/status/1791918821055599098