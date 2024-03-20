Covid or Divoc? Which is it? Divoc Certificate

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Breaker
March 20, 2024
Did you know that they have "Divoc Certificates" for "Covid?" In this informative video, we talk about the technology of how they have ink vaccination certificates which leave an invisible mark under the skin that can only be read by smart phones. But, why "Divoc" when that is clearly "Covid" backwards?
