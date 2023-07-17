BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pandemic And Lockdowns Have Greatly Accelerated The Homeless Problem-NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-JULY 17 2023
For San Francisco, the three-year exile resulted in empty storefronts with large "going out of business" signs hanging from windows. Popular shops like Uniqlo, Nordstrom Rack and Anthropologie have left, toiletries like shampoo and toothpaste are locked up at pharmacies, and places like Gucci get hit by armed robbers in broad daylight. On top of all that, the homeless problem in cities like San Francisco, Detroit, Portland and Philly are threatening to spiral out of control.

"Then the disciples went away again unto their own home." John 20:10 (KJB)

On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, homelessness in America has gotten so bad you just might start to think it's intentional. Look at any major American city that is run by Democrats, and you will see tents and camps as far as the eye can. It's impossible for business to operate in an environment like that, with the concomitant drugs and violence that go along with it, and people do not want to do their business in areas like that either. In Sweetwater, Tennessee, a group called CPR Missions is bringing God's word to the homeless, and the NTEB Free Bible Program is helping them to do it. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we talk homelessness, the crazy events happening in Israel right now, and what Putin is now threatening to do in Ukraine. Lastly CBS-New York meteorologist Elise Finch, who was pro-COVID vaccine, died suddenly over the weekend. All this and more on today's Podcast.

