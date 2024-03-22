EPOCH TV | 6 Popular Ultra-Processed Foods To Immediately Stop Eating

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov: 6 Popular Ultra-Processed Foods To Immediately Stop Eating. Despite research showing 𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮-𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 exposure is linked to adverse health outcomes, there isn't a lot of money in fixing the problem.
Europeans are often shocked to learn how ultra-processed the American diet is, with products from brands like Quaker Oats being just one example of thousands.
We go through the research, including which foods to stop eating immediately.
In this episode, we examine how ultra-processed foods affect your health.
Episode Resources:
🔵 Meta-Analysis: Ultra-processed food exposure and adverse health outcomes: umbrella review of epidemiological meta-analyses
🔵 Recommendations:
🔵 Comparison US vs UK:
🔵 NOVA Classification: