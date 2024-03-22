BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPOCH TV | 6 Popular Ultra-Processed Foods To Immediately Stop Eating
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
505 views • 03/22/2024

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov: 6 Popular Ultra-Processed Foods To Immediately Stop Eating. Despite research showing 𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗿𝗮-𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 exposure is linked to adverse health outcomes, there isn't a lot of money in fixing the problem.


Europeans are often shocked to learn how ultra-processed the American diet is, with products from brands like Quaker Oats being just one example of thousands.


We go through the research, including which foods to stop eating immediately.

In this episode, we examine how ultra-processed foods affect your health.

https://ept.ms/ToxicFoodsFM


Episode Resources:


🔵 Meta-Analysis: Ultra-processed food exposure and adverse health outcomes: umbrella review of epidemiological meta-analyses

https://ept.ms/3VrlSrh


🔵 Recommendations:

https://ept.ms/3VsqKfZ


🔵 Comparison US vs UK:

https://ept.ms/494gGwL


🔵 NOVA Classification:

https://ept.ms/3VyJjPs

https://ept.ms/3Tpafig

Keywords
toxic foodsfacts matterroman balmakovepoch tv
