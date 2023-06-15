Santeria Growing In Catholic Venezuela

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Redigitized Audio and Video!On our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/content/santeria-growing-catholic-venezuela
More topics on our website: https://www.thebereancall.org/topics
Free eBooks: https://davehunt.org
Download our app: https://www.thebereancall.org/app
Follow us on Social Media: https://www.thebereancall.org/social
Now Religion in the News: a report and comment on religious trends and events being covered by the media. This week’s item is from the Sandusky Register, February 16, 2008, with a headline: Santeria Gains Ground in Catholic Venezuela. The following are excerpts: The man says he is possessed by a god. He shouts, his body trembles, and he lifts a sacrificed lamb to his lips, drinking its blood from the jugular.
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/thebereancall/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebereancall
Gab: https://tv.gab.com/channel/TheBereanCall
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/thebereancall
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TheBereanCall
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/thebereancall
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/user/TheBereanCall/videos
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebereancall/
Freetalk45: https://freetalk.app/thebereancall
Gab: https://gab.com/TheBereanCall
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/thebereancall
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thebereancall/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/thebereancall
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/thebereancall
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebereancall