In response to Hezbollah’s Missile Launches - IDF Claims that Israeli Planes Attacked the Organization’s Operational Headquarters
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
50 views • 11/14/2023

In response to Hezbollah’s missile launches, IDF claims that Israeli planes attacked the organization’s operational headquarters

IDF:

A short while ago, launches were identified from Lebanon toward an IDF post in the area of Kibbutz Malkia in northern Israel. One launch was intercepted by the Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in an open area.

In response to the launches from Lebanon toward Israel, yesterday evening (Monday), IDF fighter jets struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Lebanon. The military targets struck include a number of operational command centers in which Hezbollah terrorists operated.

Adding:

The American human rights organization Center for Constitutional Rights has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the administration of Joe Biden, accusing him of complicity in the genocide of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
