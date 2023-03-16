BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NEW Study On Magnesium BENEFITS: INCREASES Metabolism & BURNS FAT FASTER
High Hopes
55 views • 03/16/2023

Stew Peters Show


March 15, 2023


Don't keep your body from missing out on restorative sleep and a healthy metabolism! Check out Magnesium Breakthrough to get your body and brain back in gear, by clicking http://MagBreakThrough.com/StewPeters and using promocode “StewPeters10”.

Wade Lightheart is here to talk about the new study revealing the benefits of magnesium on your metabolism.

Many Americans are magnesium deficient but those who get the proper amount see amazing results.

That's why Wade Lightheart calls magnesium the “miracle mineral”.

Magnesium Breakthrough uses 7 different types of magnesium which allows for maximum body absorption and is the only product of its kind on the market.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2daxva-new-study-on-magnesium-benefits-increases-metabolism-and-burns-fat-faster.html


