How I take MMS (Chlorine Dioxide) with DMSO (3 drops each) in MSM water

The first dropper bottle is 22% NaClO2, the second dropper bottle is 4% Food Grade HCl, and the third dropper bottle is undiluted DMSO. The chaser water is 7 Tbsp MSM into 1 L purified water. I work my way up to this dose over a week or so and continue for a month or so at a time every few months.

I am not a doctor and do not give medical advice.

Do your own research.

A few good links to get you started:

www.theuniversalantidote.com https://mmsinfo.org/ https://mmsforum.io/



