Entertainment Industry Targeting Your Children For Their Own Sick Desires

Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck discuss how the entertainment industry is wickedly attacking your kids, everywhere from Hollywood to even Christian Gospel music.





Why are kids being targeted? What are the evil plans of the wicked? Is there anything we can do about this horrendous onslaught?





Find out on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





