Let's talk health, mindset, and Food with Miriam Jacobson
16 views • 7 months ago

https://www.instagram.com/everybodybliss/

Miriam is a triple board-certified Functional Medicine Dietitian, with 15+ years of experience helping people improve their physical and mental well-being through food, mindset, lifestyle, breathwork, and somatic treatment, so they can feel more alive in their bodies.

Miriam’s healing practice is greatly influenced by her personal journey of losing her father to 9/11 when she was 13, being poisoned by pollutants from the Twin Towers falling, and surviving breast cancer. She is writing a personal memoir on healing through trauma.

The founder of Every Body Bliss, Miriam’s holistic healing approach challenges current medical narratives by examining physiological, biochemical, social, and emotional factors to resolve underlying ‘mystery symptoms’ of poor digestion, fatigue, and mood imbalances.

Miriam is a renowned speaker on transforming grief into health, and has been featured in HuffPost, New York magazine, BuzzFeed, MindBodyGreen, HUM Nutrition, and Voyage LA. She has 5K+ followers on Instagram, where she regularly talks about wellness tips.


