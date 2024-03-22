BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Texas Official Accuses Federal Court of HELPING Cartels by Blocking Immigration Law
53 views • 03/22/2024

Glenn Beck


Mar 21, 2024


The courts have gone back and forth and back again on the Texas immigration law, SB4. The law gives Texas the power to secure the border and deport illegal immigrants to Mexico as the federal government fails to do so. But after the Supreme Court allowed the law to remain in effect while the Biden administration challenges it, the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals has decided to stop it. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton joins Glenn with his reaction: “I’ve never seen anything like it. I don’t understand it. It’s bizarre.” Paxton also accuses the 5th Circuit of helping and protecting the cartels with this order.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Qk4HxlNF30


texasmexicoborderillegal immigrantsfederal courtglenn beckcartelsimmigration lawhelpingblockingofficialdeportken paxtonaccusessecure the bordersb4texas attorney
