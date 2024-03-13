The Native American Tradition in Today’s World

There has been a serious disintegration of our culture over the past century that has led to a fundamental forgetting of our humanity. This has created an existential threat to the survival of our species and of Mother Earth. This approach has resulted in a world filled with narcissism rather than building loving relationships and community. Phillip Scott, AKA Chief Phillip, reminds us of the value of the Native American tradition and how it exemplifies the role of spirit in its culture. It is time for us to adopt the principles of building community by sharing, giving, and loving one another.

You can contact Chief Phillip Scott at:

415-310-0981

[email protected]

Website: ancestralvoice.org




















