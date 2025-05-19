© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV E301 Parash 32 Behar Vayikra (Lev) 25:1 – 26:2
Lev 25:17 Thus you are not to take advantage of each other, but you are to fear your God; for I am Adonai your God.
Don’t take advantage of each other and do not take advantage of Yehovah’s mercy.
In this Parash we will go over land management and land resting. The best way to grow food is by Yah’s commandments.