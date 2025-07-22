Prepare fo the Rubbing of the Salt 7-21-25@10:09 PM Shared 7-22-25

A word from my lovely Jesus Christ concerning further judgments for the world and Babylon-America.

Deuteronomy 29:23-24

23 And that the whole land thereof is brimstone, and salt, and burning, that it is not sown, nor beareth, nor any grass groweth therein, like the overthrow of Sodom, and Gomorrah, Admah, and Zeboim, which the Lord overthrew in his anger, and in his wrath:

24 Even all nations shall say, Wherefore hath the Lord done thus unto this land? what meaneth the heat of this great anger?





My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 29

Bridgeport, AL. 35740





Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84





Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry





Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh





Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist





YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ

New Beginnings YouTube Channel

https://www.youtube.com/@MLJM7777

Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/





Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell





Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271





Odysee Channel:

https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry