The Making of 'Alone': John Consalvo Talks Songwriting and Future Projects

🎧 Unveil the layers of emotion in John Kavo's latest single "Alone," featuring the captivating Yaya Diamond. This moving song delves into the feeling of solitude experienced even when surrounded by others, a theme that resonates with many. As the flagship track from his upcoming album "Voyage on Soulmate Seas," due for release on February 14th, "Alone" showcases John's talent for weaving intricate narratives through music.





Supported by Tyler Mae's masterful production and K Legot's dynamic drumming, the track offers a sonic journey that is both reflective and engaging. In today's digital age, artists like John have the tools to share their stories with a global audience, bypassing traditional industry gatekeepers. John's dedication to his craft is evident as he balances multiple creative endeavors, including songwriting, novel writing, and performing.





His focus on authenticity and personal expression ensures that his music remains impactful and genuine. As John prepares for upcoming live performances, fans can anticipate a blend of acoustic and full-band experiences that highlight his musical evolution. With a wealth of new material ready for release, John's artistic path is poised for success.





Be sure to pre-order "Voyage on Soulmate Seas" to enjoy an exclusive preview track before the album's official launch.





VIDEO CHAPTERS:





00:00:00 - Introduction to John Kavo and Yaya Diamond

00:03:21 - The Story Behind the Album 'Voyage'

00:06:12 - Exploring Music in the Social Media Era

00:09:05 - The Creative Process and Songwriting Journey

00:11:52 - Upcoming Releases and Future Plans

00:14:31 - Advice for Aspiring Songwriters and Musicians

00:17:21 - Influences and Inspirations in Modern Music





