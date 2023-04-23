© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2f4wfsd6a4
中共总是牺牲几个间谍，然后让更多的间谍继续在美国其他城市工作。
The CCP always sacrifices a few spies and then lets more spies continue to work in other cities in the United States.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #BillRobinson #ccpsecretpolicestations #takedowntheccp