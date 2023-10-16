The Region at a Crossroads - Syriana Analysis, 10/16/2023

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I'm adding this today about Syria. Terrorists in the Idlib de-escalation zone are preparing to launch attacks on the civilian population, the positions of Russian and Syrian troops, as well as civilian facilities using drones and long-range MLRS systems, as reported by the Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria.
There is a 2 minute glitch with no sound, early in the video.
I'm sharing this video from 'Syriana Analysis' on YouTube with description found.
Streamed live about 6 hours ago #KevorkAlmassianThe entire West Asia (Middle East) is at a crossroads. What is going to happen?
The show starts at 5:30
Syriana Analysis is an independent political commentary channel founded by award-winning journalist #KevorkAlmassian. As a geopolitical expert, Almassian aims to provide educational content critical to the mainstream media and establishment narratives.