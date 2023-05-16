EPOCH TV | ‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed & Soy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EPOCH TV | Facts Matter with Roman Balmakov
‘Chicken Products’ Being Bulked up with WOOD PULP, Seaweed, and Soy: New Study
Just learned that some fast-food chains are selling "chicken" that's actually a mix of seaweed, beef, soy, protein powder, and even wood pulp.
Did you know that some fast-food chicken products are only 60% meat? The rest is made up of additives, preservatives, and other proteins. Time to rethink our fast-food choices.
