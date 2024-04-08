KNOCKOUT: Yemen Strike US, UK, Israeli Ships in 72 hours

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
British journalist Richard Medhurst reports on Yemen/Ansarallah’s strike on a number of British, American and Israeli ships who violated its blockade of the Bab el Mandeb Straiat.
Using a combination of rockets and missiles, including anti-ship ballistic missiles, Yemen struck the British vessel “HOPE ISLAND” in the Red Sea, in addition to 2 Israeli ships, "MSC GRACE F" and "MSC Gina". This was followed by a valley of drones targeted targeting and US warships.
