Jeremy Ryan Slate: Thinking About the Roman Empire

Jeremy Ryan Slate returns to give us a deep dive on the Roman Empire. He discusses the recent "thinking about the Roman Empire" meme and his going viral as a guest on many podcasts to cover the subject. He gives a broad overview of Rome from start to finish, explaining how Rome has had such an impact on our modern society and what lessons we can pull from it today as our American Empire shows similar signs of decline.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use promo code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Expat Money Summit 2024 (use promo code EMPIRE for $100 off the VIP ticket!) https://2024.expatmoneysummit.com/?ac=8cDxEbJw

LegalShield https://hhrvojemoric.wearelegalshield.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Jeremy Ryan Slate Website https://jeremyryanslate.com

YouTube https://www.youtube.com/@Jeremyryanslatepod

X https://twitter.com/jeremyryanslate

Command Your Brand https://commandyourbrand.com





About Jeremy Ryan Slate

Jeremy Ryan Slate is the host of the Create Your Own Life Podcast, which studies the highest performers in the world, as well as the CEO of Command Your Brand. He holds a degree from Seton Hall University in Catholic theology and World Religions, with a concentration in Judaism.





Jeremy studied Catholic literature at Oxford University, as well as holding a Master’s in Roman Emperor Worship from Seton Hall University. His podcast was named the #1 Podcast to Listen To by INC Magazine, as well as Top 40 Under 40 by Podcast Magazine.





He’s the author of the best-selling book Unremarkable to Extraordinary: Ignite Your Passion to Go From Passive Observer to Creator of Your Own Life; in addition to his new book Command Your Brand: Grow Your Impact, Income and Influence in the New Media Landscape.





Jeremy and his wife, Brielle, co-founded Command Your Brand—a new media public relations agency designed to help entrepreneurs share their message by appearing as podcast guests. He resides in Stillwater, NJ where he raises chickens and is a former competitive powerlifter.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)