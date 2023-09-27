New York To Pay Illiterate Teachers 1.8 Billion: Civil Rights Laws Paved Way To Woke America

Stew Peters Show





Sep 26, 2023





The city of New York is going to pay idiot teachers who could not pass a basic standardized test 1.8 billion dollars.

Author Richard Hanania is here to talk about the origin of America’s woke idealology.

Woke leftists claim any test that has racial outcomes means the test is racist.

However, every test has racial outcomes because people of different ethnicities are not the same.

Instead of admitting this basic self evident truth about race and culture, New York is going to pay blacks and hispanics almost 2 billion dollars.

The source of woke nonsense in America today is because of 1960s civil rights laws that children are brainwashed to revere in school.

This is the argument made by Richard Hanania in his book “The Origin of Woke”.

The only way to fight alleged discrimination against blacks is for the government to put their thumb on the scale.

This results in discrimination against Whites and Asians.

Before the civil rights laws, there were no human resource departments in companies and government bureaucracies.

This is essentially a way to give reparations to Black Americans.

