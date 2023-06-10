Hypocrite Gavin Newsom Lashes Out; as Illegal Aliens are Sent to "Sanctuary State" California

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The, as usual hypocritical left, will not stand by their own principles, after having declared California a sanctuary state.Gavin Newsom lashed out at Ron DeSantis of Florida calling him a small and pathetic man, for having sent illegal aliens to Sacramento. Of course, Gavin and the Democrats should be welcoming all illegals, as they over and over have stated that they are a sanctuary for them, but in truth, they don't wish to bear any of the costs for their virtue signaling.
#newsom #california #woke #hypocrisy
