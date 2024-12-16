BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Drone Sightings Started In New Jersey Have Gone Global-NOW THE END BEGINS-DEC 16 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
25 views • 6 months ago

On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the drone sightings have spread far beyond America, with reports coming in from Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Strangely, the man who wants to colonize Mars and who has created a town in Texas called Starbase, has yet to comment on X about what he thinks they might be. Why is Elon Musk so silent about a topic that is very much in his wheelhouse? As time goes on and events unfold, it is starting to look the drone sightings have been planned on a global level, but to what end? Is it like the movie ‘2012’ where they know the world is going to be destroyed so they build arks to save the powerful? 2 Peter 3:10 (KJB) knocks that one out. Or is it like the pandemic where they release a bioweapon, COVID, in order to put the world in lockdown and takeover the financial markets? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, things are heating up to the boiling point, and we give you everything you need to know from a biblical perspective today at Noon EST.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
