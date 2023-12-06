Things Are Getting REALLY Serious Now - Jeff Snider Eurodollar University

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More big moves in the markets including key financial numbers. It is increasingly looking like we've reached the point of non-linearity for both the monetary system as well as the real economy. While waiting for labor market confirmation in the US about what's already happened, interest rate swaps are pricing ahead and like forward rate hedging there's not much to be upbeat about.
Eurodollar University's Money & Macro Analysis