BRICS + and DE-DOLLARIZATION..."THE TEN HORNS AND THE BEAST WILL HATE THE HARLOT, TURN ON HER, AND MAKE HER DESOLATE AND NAKED"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The BRICS + Nations? Saudi Arabia wants in. That is #10, although others will soon be flocking to join. The petro-dollar is done. The whimsical days of printing out war money, lgbtq+ money, etc. on the "mad monetary money machine" printing press will soon come to an end, destroying the wealth of millions of Americans who did not have eyes to see, ears to hear, or the will to act.