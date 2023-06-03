© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: They #DelayTruth to Enslave You. I Tell Truth WHEN IT MATTERS To Liberate You. Shiva4President.com
Full post with transcript: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-they-delaytruth-to-enslave-you-i-tell-truth-when-it-matters-to-liberate-you-shiva4president-com/
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals examples of how the Elites and their minions #DelayTruth to enslave you versus how Dr.SHIVA exposes Truth at the RIGHT TIME – WHEN IT MATTERS – to liberate you. Why? Because he’s one of you & wants you to live long & prosper. They – the Elites – despise you. Time for a SYSTEMS OVERHAUL. Shiva4President.com
Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.
