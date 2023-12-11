BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biblical Health #57: The Lessons Learned From Covid-19 Lock-down Hysteria...
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
19 views • 12/11/2023

    What we learned from the Covid lockdowns is that viruses don't actually exist, that vaccines have always been harmful and all illness is from Sins...

Are you ready to take the next step in understanding God???


     How The Names Of gods Are Preventing Political Change & Allowing The Demon-Rats To Crush The Right.

https://rumble.com/v2kj0ga-how-the-names-of-god-are-preventing-political-change-and-allowing-the-demon.html

       Clown World #51: The Demon-Rats & Christian Conservatives Pray To The Same Lawless god, Not Christ.

https://rumble.com/v38xek8-clown-world-51-the-demon-rats-and-christian-conservatives-pray-to-the-same-.html


     The wisdom of this world is foolishness in the eyes of God. The food is a mess but easily repaired by the knowledge of God, who favors the poor.

Biblical Health #55: How The Ancients Ate Is The Key To Navigate! The Poor Quality Of Food Today...

https://rumble.com/v36t3pn-biblical-health-55-how-the-ancients-ate-is-the-key-to-navigate-the-poor-qua.html?mref=7ju1&mrefc=8

Keywords
pandemiclockdownscovid 19illness from sinvaccines biblical health
