Forgotten Anti-Federalist Warnings on the Constitution from Elbridge Gerry

Elbridge Gerry warned that “the existence of their liberties will soon be terminated” under the Constitution without significant amendments. As one of the most active delegates at the Philadelphia Convention, Gerry ultimately refused to sign the final document. Shortly after, he wrote a letter outlining his objections to ratification, which became a highly influential Anti-Federalist essay. In this episode, we’ll explore his top objections, including ambiguous powers like the 'necessary and proper' clause, the dangers of excessive consolidation, and more
Path to Liberty: January 24, 2025