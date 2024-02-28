BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
74% Reduction in "Roundup"/Glyphosate with Biome Medic
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
Glyphosate & GMO Guy
91 views • 02/28/2024

THANK YOU Mike Adams & Brighteon teammates for all your HARD WORK!!! Pls enjoy $50 off some organic, non-GMO green superfood nutrition delivered right to your door by clicking-on my Brand Partner link at:

https://tinyurl.com/ShopPureAndPremium

Video going over Purium's Biome Medic dietary supplement which has been shown in a 2017 pre-clinical study to remove an average of 74% of glyphosate from the human body. Watch the video interview of Biome Medic's formulator & world-renowned GMO expert, Jeffrey M. Smith by clicking-on: https://tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundupInterview

Learn more by watching the videos at:

https://tinyurl.com/PuriumYouTubeChannel

and clicking-on the following:

https://tinyurl.com/ShopPureAndPremium

https://Linktr.ee/PureAndPremium


To see if we'd be a great fit, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/PuriumSurvey

Contact my Purium Brand Partner sponsor, Barbero Caico, with product and/or business opportunity ?'s & give him my gift code: PUREANDPREMIUM

[email protected]

m: 916.622.3028

For a FREE copy of my "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan," e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup .  For a FREE "Glyphosate 101" e-guide, click-on: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup.  To easily share with your loved ones, use: DetoxRoundup.com & tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup, respectively.

If you'd love to have the $$$ to be able to afford to eat ONLY certified organic AND Glyphosate Residue-Free Certified products to safeguard your health, watch:

tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101, print-out: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow ,

and fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching before leaving me a voicemail at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727 or, toll-free: 1+800.250.8975

gut healthbiome medicdetoxing roundupdetoxing glyphosatebest probiotic
