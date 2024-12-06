According to Dr. Mike Yeadon, a former vice president at P£izer:





"There was no pand€mic, and the lie was maintained in order to inject... 5.5 billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far."





This speech was scheduled to be played during a parliamentary special meeting at the UK Parliament.





Conveniently, due to "sound issues", it was never played.



