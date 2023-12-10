A Breathtaking Speech in The Heart of London! - Exposing I$r@el! @EFDawah (mirrored)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored from YouTube channel Towards Eternity at:-
https://youtu.be/6Qi9vwlk5dg?si=AOsMF3n8itLo4J9J
28 Oct 2023
Assalamu Alaikum brother and sisters,
In today's video Brother Abbas talked about the war crimes committed by Israel in Gaza, Palestine. He also talked about what we can do for our Palestinian brothers and sisters. You can be occasion for others by sharing this video...
We thank our brothers in @EFDawah for allowing us to share this video.
To watch the full episode:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qLKNJpzcyH8
You can help us make more and better quality Islamic content:
https://www.patreon.com/towardsEternity
►https://towardseternity.com/donation/
►WhatsApp: +90 536 777 51 02
Video Insights:
You can ask your questions here:
► Follow Us On Instagram: https://goo.gl/fqlZxi
►WhatsApp: +90 536 777 51 02
Do you wanna learn some practical Islamic information?
So, you can check our online education! It's totally Free!
►App Store: https://apps.apple.com/tr/app/eternal-life-academy/id1542529833?l=tr
►Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.towardseternity.ela&hl=tr&gl=US&pli=1