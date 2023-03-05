© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Shark Tank Legend: Flee These Doomed Blue States Now | Tucker Carlson Today
Full Episode
Business legend and 'Shark Tank' host Kevin O'Leary joins 'Tucker Carlson Today' for a breakdown of his theory of 'go-to states' and 'no-go states' for potential investors.
Kevin O’Leary tells Tucker Carlson why there is no future for blue states like New York, Massachusetts, and California due to over taxation and that businesses are flocking to red states.
Source: https://rumble.com/v2b09gc-tucker-carlson-today-kevin-oleary-full-episode.html