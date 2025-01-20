Col. Douglas Macgregor Interviews Scott Horton: Unpacking Provoked

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this insightful interview, Colonel Douglas Macgregor sits down with Scott Horton, author of the comprehensive and critically acclaimed book Provoked. They dive deep into the complex history of U.S. foreign interventions, exploring the causes, consequences, and the profound impact on global stability. Horton provides an in-depth analysis of the provocative actions that have shaped modern geopolitics, offering viewers a detailed look into the book’s central themes and key revelations. Don’t miss this thought-provoking conversation on the intersection of war, policy, and international relations.
Mirrored - Our Country Our Choice
Thanks to John M for Link
